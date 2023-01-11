NFL launches drones in farming at its R&D farm at Nangal Unit

NFL launched Drones in Farming at its R&D Farm at Nangal (Punjab) in the presence of progressive farmers of the region. Many women farmers were also present on the occasion.

A demonstration of drone was made on this occasion by application of Nano Urea spray in one field and Micronutrient spray in the other field. The application of fertilizers was done under the technical supervision of KVK Una, H.P. scientists.

The company is mobilising farmers pan India to resort to modern farming practices with an objective of increasing the income of farmers. NFL has procured drones in its Zonal Offices and has trained its executives in drone use to spread awareness about this latest concept.

Large number of NFL officials including A. K. Jain, Executive Director, Nangal, Dilbag Singh, GM (Marketing) & Zonal Manager, Chandigarh, Sanjeev Randeva, Dy. GM, Corporate Office, Noida, Yogender Singh, Dy. GM, Noida, Rajvir Taya, State Marketing Manager, Punjab were present on the occasion.