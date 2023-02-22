Ex-England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner's pregnancy: 'She will be the best mum'

Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor on Wednesday announced that her partner Diana is pregnant and will be delivering the couple's first baby in another 19 weeks.

The 33-year-old wicketkeeper took to social media to share the news of her partner's pregnancy.

"Being a mother has always been my partner's dream. The journey hasn't been an easy one but Diana has never given up.

"I know she will be the best mum and I'm so happy to be a part of it x. 19 weeks to go and life will be very different!' Taylor tweeted along with pictures of Diana's sonography.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist was one of the first ones to wish Sarah and Diana.

"Congratulations legend. A wonderful journey awaits," Gilchrist replied on Sarah's post.

Taylor was just 30 when she announced her sudden retirement from international cricket following long-term struggles with anxiety.

Taylor had taken a break from the sport in 2016 due to mental health issues before returning to win the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup with England. She also won the ODI and T20 World Cups in 2009.

Taylor played 10 Tests, 126 ODIs and 90 T20Is for England and was adjudged ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year thrice.

