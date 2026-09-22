Ex-CSK Player Vansh Bedi Breaks Silence On Match-Fixing Claims; Threatens Legal Action Against Defamatory Allegations

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Former CSK player Vansh Bedi has categorically denied allegations of match fixing after being embroiled in controversy. Bedi's name was linked by netizens after a Tehelka sting operation revealed that ex-Ranji player Rachit Bhatia facilitated the same for CSK matches and in the DPL.

A former Delhi school cricketer who also played for Nagaland, Rachit claimed he brokered information from a young player, who featured for CSK in the IPL and played in the DPL. Bedi was part of CSK's squad in IPL 2025, but was subsequently released by the franchise. As per Times of India, Bedi reported an approach for match-fixing to the authorities.

Regardless of the same, Bedi has faced social media vitriol. On his Instagram account, netizens have commented 'fixer' after the Tehelka investigation went viral on social media.

The Delhi cricketer has denied all claims.

Vansh Bedi's statement

"I would like to clarify certain false and defamatory content circulating on social media and websites concerning me.

I categorically state that I am not the individual referred to by Ex-Ranji Trophy cricketer Rachit Bhatia in the Tehelka sting operation concerning alleged match-fixing involving a CSK player, nor do I have any involvement whatsoever in any such activity.

Any attempt to falsely link me with these allegations is highly defamatory.

My legal team is taking appropriate civil and criminal action against those responsible. I request everyone to refrain from creating or sharing such false and defamatory content," Vansh Bedi wrote in a statement posted on social media.