DDCA Breaks Silence On Spot-Fixing Allegations In DPL After Viral Sting; Seek BCCI Intervention

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An alleged fixing scandal could once again rock Indian cricket after an explosive sting operation revealed links to the Delhi Premier League and the IPL. A former Ranji player claims to have facilitated the same. Former CSK player Vansh Bedi has also been caught up in the mix, while the nature of the allegations remain unproven.

The DDCA are taking matters seriously and have sought the help of BCCI to follow due process in the same.

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Sting operation reveals shocking claims

Media outlet Tehelka's sting operation featured former Ranji player Rachit Bhatia making strong match-fixing claims. Bhatia claimed that he passed information to bookies via Snapchat. A former Delhi school cricketer who also played for Nagaland, Rachit claimed he brokered information from a young player, who featured for CSK in the IPL and played in the DPL.

Eagle eyed netizens soon found the link to be Vansh Bedi. Bedi was part of CSK's squad in IPL 2025, but was subsequently released by the franchise.

Bedi reported corruption approach

As per Times of India, Bedi reported an approach for match-fixing to the authorities.

"Vansh Bedi promptly reported a corrupt approach to the Anti-Corruption wing from a player from Uttar Pradesh, who was also playing a T20 league in the state. We have attached SLOs with every team this year and all our arrangements have been watertight," said DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma.

The same was registered and DDCA has since sought BCCI direction.

DDCA seeks due process

The DDCA on Tuesday addressed recent reports alleging irregularities involving certain players and a franchise associated with the Delhi Premier League (DPL)

The DDCA said the allegations remain unverified and have not been established by any competent authority, and that it has shared the information with the relevant authorities for examination through the appropriate process.

“Given the seriousness of the matter, DDCA has written to the respective authorities and shared the information that has come to its notice, requesting that the matter be examined through the appropriate established processes. DDCA maintains a zero-tolerance approach towards any activity that may compromise the integrity of cricket and will extend its full cooperation to any inquiry undertaken by the competent authorities," it said in a statement.