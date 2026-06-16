Ex-Australian Pacer Brett Lee Meets Dhurandhar Star R Madhavan On Golf Course, Shares Pics And Praises Actor's Golfing Skills

Ex-Australian Pacer Brett Lee Meets Dhurandhar Star R Madhavan On Golf Course, Shares Pics And Praises Actor | Instagram

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee recently spent time with Dhurandhar actor R Madhavan on a golf course and later shared pictures from their outing on social media. Lee posted photos of the two enjoying a round of golf together and had warm words for the actor. In his post, the Australian cricket legend said he was happy to finally play golf with Madhavan and praised both his personality and golfing skills.

"Great to finally get a round in with @actormaddy. One of the most respected actors going around, and turns out a genuinely top bloke off screen too. Good company, decent swing, looking forward to the next one mate," Lee wrote.

The pictures quickly caught the attention of fans, who were excited to see two popular personalities from cricket and cinema together.

Madhavan, who is currently receiving praise for his work in Dhurandhar, has often spoken about his love for sports and fitness. The golf outing gave fans a glimpse of a relaxed side of the actor away from film sets. The meeting also highlighted the bonding between the two stars, with Lee's post showing the mutual respect they share.