'Everything Under Control!!': Alex Marquez Shares Health Update From Hospital Bed After Horror Crash | VIDEO

'Everything Under Control!!': Alex Marquez Shares Update From Hospital Bed After Horror Crash | VIDEO | X

Alex Marquez shared a positive update from the hospital after his scary crash during the Catalan MotoGP 2026 race on Sunday. The Spanish rider posted a picture from his hospital bed on social media, giving fans relief after the horrifying accident that led to a red flag during the race.

Marquez was taken away in an ambulance after the massive multi-rider crash. He said that everything was now "under control" and thanked fans for their support and prayers.

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Sharing the update online, Alex wrote, "Everything under control!! Time to go into the operating room tonight, but I couldn't be in better hands. Huge thanks to everyone for your concern and for the loving messages I'm receiving."

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The crash happened during lap 12 of the Catalan MotoGP when multiple riders were involved in a major collision. Alex Marquez's bike slammed into the barriers before he was thrown off onto the track. The shocking visuals left fans worried, with many calling it one of the scariest moments of the season.

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Soon after the accident, a viral social media post had claimed that Marquez escaped a life-threatening situation by jumping away from the bike at the right moment. Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions and prayers after watching the replay of the incident.

Race medical officials later confirmed that all riders involved in the crash were conscious. The race was stopped twice due to separate incidents before eventually restarting. Despite the painful crash and injuries, Alex's latest update has now brought some relief to MotoGP fans around the world.