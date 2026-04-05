'Everything Is Perfectly Fine': Pakistan Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq Clarifies After Post Sparks Divorce Rumours | X

Lahore, April 5: Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq's recent social media post created a buzz on social media over his marriage being in trouble after which he had to issue clarification and clear the air. Earlier, he posted on social media and said, "Getting married in this generation is actually scary." The post went viral on social media and the fans started speculating over his marriage and compelled them to think that his marriage is in danger.

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As his post went viral, the internet users thought that he was talking about his own personal life, even thought he did not said it directly. Seeing the rumours, Imam-ul-Haq shared another post to explain his earlier message.

He said that the people took his post too seriously and misunderstood it. The cricketer said that his post was just a general thought about what we see on social media.

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He said, "Y'all took that post way too seriously. Just to clarify, my recent post was a general observation about what we’re seeing on social media these days, not about my own marriage. Everything is perfectly fine on my side, Alhamdulillah. Please avoid speculating or spreading rumours without any confirmation next time."

Urges People Not to Spread Rumours

Imam-ul-Haq has also urged the people not to spread rumours without knowing the truth in future.

Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq got married to Anmol Mehmood who is a doctor and lives in Norway, in a small private function in Lahore on November 25, 2023. Before the wedding, there was a Qawwali night as part of the celebrations. Some of his teammates, including Babar Azam, were present. The couple also held a reception in Lahore on November 26, 2023.