'Everyone Into My Fielding Academy': Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig After Dropped Catches Cost India In 5th T20I

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took a cheeky dig at India's fielding after another costly dropped catch in the fifth T20I against England. India put down Harry Brook early in his innings, handing the England batter a crucial lifeline. Vaughan was quick to react on social media as Brook made the most of the reprieve.

"It's official .. I am putting every one of the Indian team into my fielding academy .." Vaughan posted on X.

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The former England skipper mocked India's fielding standards after yet another expensive mistake in the series. His post quickly caught the attention of fans and sparked plenty of reactions online. Harry Brook was batting on 3 in the 6th over of the game when he completely miscued a shot off Prince Yadav.

The ballooned in the air and Shivam Dube, running back from short third completely misjudged it to allow the England captain a reprieve. Brook went onto score an unbeaten 95, taking a heavy toll on Yadav, Axar Patel and Suryansh Shedge.

Later in the game, Jos Buttler hit one straight to deep extra cover, only for Suryansh Shedge to spill a simple chance. Butter managed the highest score by any player in T20is against India, smashing a mammoth 131.

India captain Shreyas Iyer later lamented the lapses in the field with India conceding the series 4-0.

"Fielding plays a key role, and we need to work on it. We dropped catches which cost us; we might have chased down 220-225, but it was not to be," Iyer said after the game.