'Everyone Gets Reward For Their Hardwork': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Devisha Shetty's Heartfelt Post For India's New T20I Captain

Suryakumar Yadav with his wife Devisha Shetty after India's T20 World Cup win | Credits: Devisha Shetty Instagram

Team India's flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty posted a heartfelf message for her husband after he was appointed as the new T20I captain ahead of the three-match away series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27.

Suryakumar Yadav's appointment as captain was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) when they announced the white-ball squads for the Sri Lanka tour. The 33-year-old was the front runner to take up the captaincy duties in the shortest format after the selectors decided not to give Hardik Pandya's leadership role due to his fitness issues.

Taking to her Instagram story, Devisha Shetty wrote that she and Suryakumar Yadav never expected to be captain of India T20I captain. She added that her husband has got his due for his hard work and effort he has put in over the years.

"When you started playing for India, we never imagined this day would come! But god is great and everyone gets the reward of (for) their hard work and diligence in due time." Devisha wrote.

"So proud of you and how far you've come but this is just the beginning of your legacy. Long way to go." she added.

Suryakumar Yadav has succeeded Rohit Sharma as India's T20I captain. Rohit announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game for the Men in Blue after leading the team to T20 World Cup triumph by defeating South Africa in the final in Barbados.

Suryakumar led Team India in the three-match T20I series against South Africa, which ended in 1-1 draw after the first T20I was washed out.

Suryakumar Yadav retains 2nd spot in the latest T20I rankings

Suryakumar Yadav retained second spot in the latest T20I rankings released by International Cricket Council. The right-handed batter lost his No.1 T20I ranking to Australia's left-handed batter Travis Head.

Until the T20 World Cup 2024, Suryakumar retained the top spot in the T20I rankings for the batters. Given Travis Head's consistent run in the prestigious tournament, Indian batter lost his top position in the T20I rankings.

Though Suryakumar Yadav retained his second spot in the T20I rankings, but his ratings were dropped by 24 points as he was rested for the recently concluded five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, which India won 4-1.

Suryakumar Yadav made his T20I debut against England in March 2021 and emerged as one of the batting pillars for Team India in the shortest format. He has amassed 2340 runs, including 4 centuries and 19 fifties, at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 167.74 in 68 matches.