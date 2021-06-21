Euro 2020: England’s Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount isolating after contact with Scotland's Covid +ve Billy Gilmour

London, June 21: Covid seems to have penetrated the Euro 2020 bubble as England have informed that their two players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour during Friday’s match at the European Championship. Scotland says midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19. The English Football Association says Chilwell and Mount “will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team.”

The England squad all tested negative on Monday.

The England team informed every player and member of the coaching staff was negative in the latest round of coronavirus testing.

The PCR tests took place on Sunday. That was two days after the team played Scotland at Wembley Stadium. England says officials remain in contact with Public Health England and that the squad trained on the eve of the final Group D match against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Earlier, Gilmour tested positive and is under isolation for 10 days.

Gilmour will miss his team’s final Group D match against Croatia on Tuesday and a potential round of 16 match.