ETPL 2026: Tim David Praises Dutch Players, Hopes To See ‘The Best Of Them’ For Amsterdam Flames

Tim David of Amsterdam Flames celebrates after scoring a fifty during Match 17 of the ETPL 2026 | File Photo

Amsterdam, September 11, 2026: Amsterdam Flames and Tim David have made an impressive start to their inaugural campaign in the ICC-sanctioned European T20 Premier League (ETPL), a joint initiative involving Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and Cricket Netherlands (KNCB), with the big-hitter playing match-winning knocks for the side during the Voorburg leg.

Speaking to ETPL at the start of the Ireland leg, Tim David shared his thoughts on being part of the league in its first edition, the quality of the local players in the Amsterdam Flames squad, and what success would mean for him and the team beyond winning the trophy.

Tim David of Amsterdam Flames plays a shot during Match 12 of the ETPL 2026 | File Photo

Tim David On Inaugural ETPL

Tim David, Amsterdam Flames player, shared his thoughts on being part of the inaugural ETPL:

“It’s great to be playing cricket in a different part of the world. We certainly haven’t had the opportunity to play a lot of cricket in Holland, Scotland or Ireland. So, as an overseas player, it’s an attractive part of the world to come and play in, and to be able to make new friends, have new teammates and hopefully have an impact for a team over in this part of the world is pretty exciting.”

Impressed By Dutch Talent

On the local Dutch talent in the Amsterdam Flames dressing room:

“Yeah, I have been very impressed with them. Not that we didn’t know these players were good, but to be able to play up close with the Dutch players and see their skill level, and how they adapt their game to those conditions at that ground in Voorburg, is very impressive. I’m certainly looking forward to seeing those guys as we go through Ireland. But yes, it’s a very impressive place, and I hope we get to keep seeing the best of them.”

Learning From Steve Waugh

On learning from his team's co-owner Steve Waugh:

“I think anytime you get to rub shoulders with someone who’s had such a successful career and been a part of successful teams, there’s certainly something you can learn from them. So, that’s both Jamie Dwyer and Steve Waugh, our owners here at the Amsterdam Flames. It’s pretty cool to be a part of a team with them, and there are different challenges that come up in all team environments. Those guys have certainly seen a lot of those challenges throughout their long careers, and they were the best as well in their own individual pursuits. So, to be able to try and get a little bit of knowledge from them, or just see how they go about things, is pretty cool.”

Success Beyond Winning Trophy

On what would success mean for him and the Amsterdam Flames in the inaugural season, apart from winning the trophy:

“I think within the team, if I could walk away from this competition and all the guys in my team say they enjoyed being a part of the team with me, if they had a good time and felt like they learned something, or enjoyed themselves throughout this period, then that’s a massive win for me. I think with it being the first year, it’s only going to grow from here, so there’ll be a lot of positives to build upon. But certainly, from my side, apart from winning the tournament, it would be if my teammates had a great time and hopefully enjoyed my company.”

Watch Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames in the ETPL 2026 on September 13, 3 pm onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network