ETPL 2026: Jonty Rhodes And John Abraham Unveil Rotterdam Dockers Jersey As Fireflies.ai Joins As Official Partner

(From L) Rotterdam Dockers Co-Owners John Abraham and Jonty Rhodes along with Fireflies.ai Co-founder and CEO Krish Ramineni and Rotterdam Dockers Founder & Managing Director Madhukar Shree | File Photo

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: As anticipation builds for the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), the International Cricket Council (ICC)-sanctioned T20 franchise league, Rotterdam Dockers today unveiled their official jersey, marking another milestone in the build-up to the launch of a new era for cricket in Europe.

The jersey was unveiled at an event in Mumbai in the presence of Rotterdam Dockers Co-Owners Jonty Rhodes and John Abraham, Founder and Managing Director Madhukar Shree, and Fireflies.ai Co-founder and CEO Krish Ramineni.

The franchise also announced Fireflies.ai as its Official Jersey Partner, with Ramineni joining Rotterdam Dockers as a Founding Investor. The partnership brings together a passion for cricket, technology and innovation, with Fireflies.ai becoming an integral part of the franchise's journey as it prepares to take the field on the European T20 stage.

Rhodes Outlines European Vision

Speaking at the unveiling of the Rotterdam Dockers jersey, Jonty Rhodes, Co-owner, Rotterdam Dockers, said:

"Rotterdam is the gateway to Europe, and the Rotterdam Dockers have a unique opportunity to become a backbone for cricket in the region, much like the dockers who built the city. Being part of the ETPL is exciting because it gives us a platform to develop the young talent already present in Europe, particularly in the Netherlands, while helping take the game forward across the continent. We want to compete for the trophy from day one, but our bigger ambition is to build something that can have a lasting impact on the growth of cricket in Europe."

John Abraham, Co-owner, Rotterdam Dockers, said:

"Sport has always been a big part of my life, and being part of the European T20 Premier League gives us an opportunity to contribute to the growth of cricket in Europe, particularly by developing grassroots talent across the Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland. With the calibre of players involved and the vision behind the league, I genuinely believe the ETPL can play a role in making cricket a truly global sport, and I'm incredibly excited to be part of this journey with Rotterdam Dockers."

Fireflies.ai Joins As Investor

Krish Ramineni, Co-founder & CEO, Fireflies.ai, said:

"Cricket has always been one of the ways I've stayed connected to my roots in India, so being part of the ETPL and Rotterdam Dockers is incredibly special to me. What began as a jersey partnership grew into something deeper after I met the team and understood their vision. With Europe also being an important market for Fireflies.ai, there was a natural alignment.

I also see tremendous potential for AI in sport. In cricket, every ball has a story. The scoreboard tells you what happened, but AI can help explain why. For me, this brings together two worlds I care deeply about — cricket and technology."

Opening Match Set For August 26

Rotterdam Dockers will begin their campaign against Amsterdam Flames in the opening fixture of the inaugural ETPL on August 26 in Voorburg. Co-owned by Jonty Rhodes, John Abraham and Faf du Plessis, the franchise will be led by former South Africa captain Du Plessis and brings together a compelling blend of international experience and Dutch talent.

The squad features some of the biggest names in T20 cricket, including Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, Logan van Beek and Roelof van der Merwe, alongside emerging talent from the Netherlands.

The inaugural ETPL will bring together leading players from Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland, alongside established international stars from across the global T20 landscape. By creating a platform where emerging European cricketers can compete alongside and learn from some of the world's leading players, the league aims to accelerate the growth of cricket across the region and inspire the next generation of European talent.

ETPL Season 1 will be played from August 26 to September 20, 2026, across Voorburg in the Netherlands and Dublin in Ireland, with six city-based franchises competing to be crowned the first-ever European T20 Premier League champions.

About The European T20 Premier League

The ETPL is a joint venture between Cricket Ireland and Rules Global (Rules X). The league is co-founded and co-owned by Cricket Ireland, Abhishek Bachchan, Saurav Banerjee, Priyanka Kaul and Dhiraj Malhotra, partners at Rules Global. The league is being developed in partnership with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association.

About Fireflies.ai

Fireflies is building the #1 AI Assistant for Work that helps millions of people unlock the knowledge buried inside conversations every day. What started as the #1 AI Notetaker has expanded into a full suite of AI products that support professionals before, during and after every meeting, email and conversation.

Serving more than 20 million people and over 1 million organisations, Fireflies has processed more than 7 billion meeting minutes, with users at 75 per cent of Fortune 500 companies. The platform integrates with more than 100 software solutions, from video conferencing to CRMs to project-management tools, enabling organisations to extract and sync meeting data across their entire technology stack.

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Fireflies provides enterprise-grade security with private storage options and does not use customer meeting data to train its AI models. Backed by Khosla Ventures and Canaan Partners, Fireflies.ai is a remote-first global organisation employing more than 120 people across over 20 countries.

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