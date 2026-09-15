ETPL 2026: Amsterdam Flames Set Record 214/5 As Curtis Campher Stars In 59-Run Win Over Dublin Guardians

Bas De Leede of Amsterdam Flames plays a shot during Match 26 of the ETPL 2026 | File Photo

Mumbai, September 15, 2026: The Guardians won the toss and elected to bowl. The Flames immediately set the tone with an aggressive approach that kept Dublin's bowlers under pressure throughout the innings. Amsterdam's total of 214 for five is now the highest team score recorded in the ETPL.

Campher Anchors Amsterdam Innings

Curtis Campher was at the centre of the performance, producing a superb 66 to anchor Amsterdam's innings while continuing to attack throughout his stay at the crease. His contribution provided the foundation for the Flames to build towards a total beyond 200.

Campher was well supported by Bas de Leede and his score of 49, who played an important role in keeping the innings moving through the middle overs. With Amsterdam's top and middle order continuing to find scoring opportunities, the Flames never allowed the momentum to dip.

The acceleration continued into the closing stages, with Tim David providing the finishing power by scoring an unbeaten 48 off 21 as Amsterdam surged beyond 200 before closing on 214 for five. The collective effort from the batting line-up ensured that Campher's innings was complemented by contributions around him rather than leaving the responsibility on one batter.

Dublin therefore faced a daunting target of 215.

Amsterdam Bowlers Keep Dublin Under Pressure

The Guardians' chase began with the pressure of the required rate already firmly against them, and Amsterdam's bowlers capitalised by preventing Dublin from establishing the partnerships needed to stay in contention.

Campher completed his outstanding all-round performance with the ball, claiming three wickets for 33 runs. His three-wicket haul came at important stages of the innings and helped ensure that Dublin could not build the sustained momentum required in a chase of this magnitude.

The Amsterdam attack continued to chip away at the Dublin batting order, with wickets regularly by Campher, David Payne and Michael Bracewell, each of them taking three wickets and interrupting the Guardians' attempts to accelerate. Although Dublin found useful contributions from their middle and lower order, the required rate continued to climb.

Guardians Fall 59 Runs Short

The Guardians eventually finished on 155 for nine after 20 overs, 59 runs short of the target, with contributions coming from Harry Tector’s 25 off 18 balls, Daryl Mitchell scoring 33, and Noah Croes and Vijay Shankar accelerating and scoring 30 and 32 respectively.

For Amsterdam, the victory was built on contributions throughout the side. Campher's 66 provided the innings with its central platform, while De Leede and the rest of the batting order ensured the scoring rate remained high before David and the middle order supplied the late acceleration.

With the ball, three wickets by their three bowlers were complemented by a disciplined effort from the rest of the Flames attack, which consistently denied Dublin the partnerships they needed.

The result gives Amsterdam a record-breaking total and a comprehensive 59-run victory, with the Flames becoming the first team in the ETPL to cross the 210-run mark.

The victory also moves Amsterdam Flames back into second place in the standings, strengthening their position in the race for the top spots as the league stage approaches its decisive phase.