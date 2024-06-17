Estonia Batter Sahil Chauhan Shatters Record For Fastest Men's T20I Hundred, Reaches Milestone In 27 Balls

Estonia cricket team's top-order batter Sahil Chauhan has shattered the record for the fastest men's T20I hundred as he reached three figures only in 27 deliveries in the match against Cyprus. The 23-year-old broke Namibia cricketer Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton's record as he took only 33 deliveries to get to three figures, created only earlier this year in February.
Cyprus, batting first, made a healthy total of 191/7 in their stipulated 20 overs as Taranjit Singh top-scored with 44. There were also contributions from the likes of Akila Kalugala, Chamal Sadun, James Chialoufas, Scott Burdekin, and Arjun Shahi.
From the perspective of Estoina's bowling, Pranay Gheewala and Arslan Amjad picked up 2 wickets each, while Steffan Gooch managed a solitary one.
Estonia suffer top-order collapse before Sahil Chauhan blasts away:
Chasing a steep total, Estonia's top three in captain Arslan Amjad, Ali Masood, and Stuart Hook registered three single-figure scores. By the time the innings finished, Chauhan remained unbeaten at 144 off 41 deliveries, clobbering 16 sixes and 6 boundaries.
Buddika Mahesh and Chamal Sadun bowled only 1 over each, but leaked 21 and 26 runs, respectively as Estonia required only 13 overs to gun down the total.