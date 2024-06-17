Estonia Batter Sahil Chauhan Shatters Record For Fastest Men's T20I Hundred, Reaches Milestone In 27 Balls

Sahil Chauhan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Estonia cricket team's top-order batter Sahil Chauhan has shattered the record for the fastest men's T20I hundred as he reached three figures only in 27 deliveries in the match against Cyprus. The 23-year-old broke Namibia cricketer Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton's record as he took only 33 deliveries to get to three figures, created only earlier this year in February.

Cyprus, batting first, made a healthy total of 191/7 in their stipulated 20 overs as Taranjit Singh top-scored with 44. There were also contributions from the likes of Akila Kalugala, Chamal Sadun, James Chialoufas, Scott Burdekin, and Arjun Shahi.

Finally a Century for Sahil Chauhan! 💥



After two 90+ scores in ECS Estonia, he finally hits a ton in ECI Cyprus-Estonia. His 1️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ off 33 balls clinches the series for Estonia. 🇪🇪 #EuropeanCricket #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/kOXpkGdl9k — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 17, 2024

From the perspective of Estoina's bowling, Pranay Gheewala and Arslan Amjad picked up 2 wickets each, while Steffan Gooch managed a solitary one.

Estonia suffer top-order collapse before Sahil Chauhan blasts away:

Chasing a steep total, Estonia's top three in captain Arslan Amjad, Ali Masood, and Stuart Hook registered three single-figure scores. By the time the innings finished, Chauhan remained unbeaten at 144 off 41 deliveries, clobbering 16 sixes and 6 boundaries.

Buddika Mahesh and Chamal Sadun bowled only 1 over each, but leaked 21 and 26 runs, respectively as Estonia required only 13 overs to gun down the total.