Meet Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton: Namibia Batter Who’s Hit The Fastest T20I Hundred Off 33 Balls

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, born on March 15th, 2001, made his professional debut in February 2018. Loftie-Eaton made his first international appearance in April 2021 in a T20I.
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton has so far featured in 36 ODIs, 32 T20Is, and 1 first-class match.
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton was part of Namibia's match against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup fixture in Dubai. He was one of Ravichandran Ashwin's 3 victims, perishing for 5 off 5 balls.
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton was the most economical bowler during the 2021 T20 World Cup game against Afghanistan. He took figures of 4-0-21-2 to limit Afghanistan to 160, but Namibia lost.
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton is also one of the best players in the Richelieu franchise T20 tournament.
The ongoing tri-nation series in Nepal saw Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton break Kushal Malla's record for the fastest T20I 100. The southpaw scored it off only 33 deliveries.
Nicol Loftie-Eaton soaks in the emotion as he hugs his teammate Malan Kruger. Loftie-Eaton was eventually dismissed for 101 off 36 balls with 11 fours and 8 sixes as Namibia reached 206 in 20 overs.
Nicol Loftie-Eaton also beat the likes of Rohit Sharma and David Miller in the process.
