Esha Singh Wins Silver In Asian Games 25m Pistol Event, CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates Shooter | X

Hyderabad, Sep 28: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday congratulated Esha Singh, star Indian shooter from Hyderabad, for winning the silver medal in the women’s 25m pistol individual event at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan.

CM praises Esha Singh’s feat

The Chief Minister praised Singh for her outstanding performance, noting that she bravely handled the pressure of five shoot-offs and missed the gold medal by a narrow margin.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy congratulated Indian star shooter and Telangana’s pride, Esha Singh, on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 25m Pistol Individual event at the #AsianGames2026 in Japan.



The Chief Minister praised Esha Singh’s outstanding… pic.twitter.com/8Vzsn9HJNj — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 28, 2026

He said her fighting spirit inspired the sports world and expressed hope that she would record many more victories on international stages, bringing laurels to both the country and Telangana.

Thrilling medal contest

The 21-year-old shooter clinched silver after battling through five shoot-offs. The reigning world number one won three shoot-offs to rise into medal contention before being engaged in two more in the gold medal clash with China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan.

She missed the gold by one shot.

“I am really happy with the way everything went. I’m so grateful for this medal, I’m so grateful for the whole experience that I went through,” Singh told IANS.

Also Watch:

Family reflects on final

Her father, Sachin Singh, said she had played almost 25 more shots than in a regular final, which took a toll on her body.

He explained that the Chinese opponent was comparatively more relaxed, making the contest extremely tight.

“Till the last shot, nobody knew who was going to win the gold. It was a great match. I think it’s the first time in the history of the Asian Games that five shoot-offs were held in a final of a 25m sports pistol,” he remarked.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)