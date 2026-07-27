Esha Singh Wins Gold, Manu Bhaker Bags Bronze In Women's 25m Pistol At ISSF WC in Hangzhou | IANS

Hangzhou: Indian shooters Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker delivered a memorable double podium finish in the women's 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Hangzhou, China, with Esha clinching gold and Manu securing bronze to continue India's impressive medal haul at the competition.

Esha produced a composed and commanding performance in the eight-woman final, registering 40 hits to finish atop the podium. Paris 2024 double Olympic medallist Manu, meanwhile, battled through a fiercely contested final, surviving a crucial shoot-off before ending with 28 hits to claim the bronze medal.

The Indian duo had laid the foundation with outstanding performances in qualification. Manu topped the standings with 586-20x, while Esha followed closely with 585-18x as both comfortably progressed to the medal round. Former Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat narrowly missed out on the final after shooting 582-16x, while Simranpreet Kaur Brar (576-20x) and Abhidnya Ashok Patil (573-16x) competed under Ranking Points Only (RPO) status.

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Speaking after her victory, Esha admitted the expectations following her record-breaking triumph at the ISSF World Cup in Munich earlier this season had added to the challenge.

“This match was very pressure-riding for me because of the previous medal I had. The better you get in your event, the more you feel that weight of prestige you have to conquer. I'm happy that I was able to get past it today and grateful that I had the ability to endure it. I really love competing here in Hangzhou. Recalling how the competition went during the Asian Games, where I won four medals, I was really excited to come back. Being familiar with the range, the lighting, and the atmosphere in the final hall definitely counted in my favour,” Esha said.

The victory marks another significant milestone for the 21-year-old from Hyderabad, who earlier this year created history in Munich by setting both the senior and junior world records with 43 hits in the final. A Paris 2024 Olympian and Arjuna Awardee, Esha has continued her rapid rise among the world's leading pistol shooters.

Manu, meanwhile, said the bronze medal was an important marker as she builds towards the major events on the international calendar.

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“This medal is very important because it acts as a stepping stone. It gives me clarity on what is working and the direction I want to head in. While the medal surely boosts my confidence, the experience I gained from this competitive match will help even more as we look ahead to major assignments like the World Championships and Asian Games,” Manu said.

The gold medal further cements Hyderabad’s 21-year-old Esha’s impressive career. Earlier this season at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Esha made history by breaking both senior and junior world records with 43 hits in the final. As a Paris 2024 Olympian and Arjuna Award recipient, Esha continues to rise among the world's top shooters.

For Manu, the bronze medal highlights her exceptional consistency on the world stage, building on her historic Paris 2024 Olympic run, where she made history as the first athlete from independent India to earn two medals at a single Games.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)