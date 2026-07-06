Erling Haaland Net Worth: How Much Money Does Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 Star Make?

Erling Haaland has become one of the biggest names in world football despite being just 25 years old. The Manchester City striker has enhanced his global reputation with his prolific goalscoring exploits and Norway's memorable run to the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, with his performances on the biggest stage only adding to his brand.

The Norwegian is currently joint top in the FIFA World Cup 2026 golden boot race rivalling the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé and ahead of Harry Kane - all superstars and legends in their own right. around ₹690 crore

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Erling Haaaland net worth: How much money does the striker make?

As per Forbes, Erling Haaland is the fourth highest paid footballer at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with a net worth estimaing in the region of $80million (around ₹690 crore). Much of Haaland's earning come from his bumper Manchester City contract, which runs until 2034.

According to Capology, which tracks football salaries, Haaland earns a basic salary of approximately ₹320 crore (£27.3 million) per year, excluding bonuses and image-rights payments. Other reports suggest his overall annual earnings could be significantly higher once performance-related incentives are included.

According to Tempo, Haaland has built an impressive commercial portfolio off the pitch, led by a long-term Nike sponsorship reportedly worth around $20 million (approximately ₹172 crore) annually.

The report adds that he also has endorsement deals with Beats by Dre, Breitling, and Wanglaoji, while also co-founding the chess venture Chess Mates.