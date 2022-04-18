Erik ten Hag appointment as Manchester United coach imminent as Red Devils finalise release clause with Ajax

Manchester United are set to announce Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager once the terms of his €2m release clause from Ajax are finalised in the coming days, reports the Guardian.

Negotiations over the length of the Dutchman’s deal are continuing as United close in on appointing a successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Ten Hag expected to commit either to an initial three years plus the option of another 12 months or a four-year contract lasting until 2026.

Official confirmation should not come until after United’s match at Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

United, who wish to be respectful of Ajax, will be in direct contact this week regarding Ten Hag’s release clause.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:28 PM IST