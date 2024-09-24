 Enzo, Son Of Legendary Footballer Zinedine Zidane, Retires From Professional Sport Aged 29
Enzo, who had a promising start to his football career, is the eldest son of Zinedine.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Enzo Zidane with his father. | (Credits: Twitter)

Enzo Zidane, the son of former legendary footballer Zinedine Zidane, has decided to hang his boots up from the professional sport, aged 29. Enzo, who had a promising start to his football career, is the eldest son of Zinedine and has decided to call time following his stint in the Fuenlabrada in the Primera RFEF.

article-image

From a tender age, the 29-year-old had been linked to a long career in football and spent 10 years in Real Madrid's academy. His first appearance came in November 2016 during a Copa del Rey fixture against Cultural Leonesa.

Despite making an impact straightaway by scoring a goal, he couldn't get that consistency going, with opportunities also limited in the first team.

Enzo Zidane was also a part of a few European clubs:

The French midfielder had also tried his hand in a handful of European clubs including Alavés, Lausanne in Switzerland, Rayo Majadahonda, CD Aves in Portugal, Almería, and Rodez Aveyron in France’s Ligue 2. However, consistency was one of the most constant issues.

In the meantime, the constant pressure of being the son of an accomplished footballer. Enzo had reportedly considered retiring from the professional sport after the summer of 2023. Although a few clubs had show interest in signing him, the midfielder felt it wouldn't bring him the same fulfilment.

It has also come to light that Enzo has decided to focus on some of his investments.

