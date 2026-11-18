Pakistan Head Coach Mike Hesson Loses Cool At Journalist Over Repeated Questions On Babar Azam's Form | X

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson lost his cool during a press conference after a journalist raised questions about Babar Azam's poor form. Hesson alleged that the journalist repeatedly asks the same question during every press conference. The heated exchange reportedly took place after Babar Azam managed to score only eight runs in Pakistan's first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

The journalist pointed out that Pakistani fans were worried about Babar's form and asked Hesson about the star batsman's struggles. However, the Pakistan coach appeared frustrated with the repeated questions and said he had already answered the same query in earlier press conferences.

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Hesson's Fiery Response

"I've had enough of those questions. You ask the same question at every single press conference. Babar is averaging close to 50 in Test cricket, so we're certainly not worried about it. I'll give you the same answer I gave last time," Hesson said.

The former Pakistan captain has been under constant pressure to deliver consistent performances as the fans expect him to return to his best form. His latest performance during the Sri Lanka Test has added fuel to the fire and there are questions over his place and performance in the team.

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Team Management Backs Babar

However, Hesson made it clear that the team management is not worried about Babar's Test record and does not want to keep answering the same questions about his form.

The video of Mike Hesson's fiery response to the journalist is being widely circulated on social media and the cricket fans are reacting to it. Several Pakistani cricket fans are criticising the head coach for his furious reply to the journalist's question and few Babar Azam fans are justifying his response.

Form Under Question

However, there is a big question mark over Babar Azam's form and his place in the squad, especially when the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 is less than a year away. The fans will be expecting that their favourite batsman should be in his prime best during the tournament.