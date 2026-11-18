Pakistan Captain Clean Bowled By Lahiru Kumara's Fiery Inswinger | TUnlimitedd/X

Pakistan captain Babar Azam endured another disappointing outing with the bat as Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara rattled his stumps with a sensational inswinging delivery during the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 17. Babar's dismissal once again raised questions about his ongoing struggles with the bat, with the Pakistan batter failing to make a significant contribution when his team needed him.

The incident took place during Pakistan's first innings after the hosts had made a promising start to their reply. Babar walked out to bat following the dismissal of Mohammad Taha and managed just eight runs off nine deliveries, including two boundaries, before Kumara brought his innings to an abrupt end.

Pakistan Captain Clean Bowled By Lahiru Kumara's Fiery Inswinger

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Kumara produced a brilliant delivery that pitched outside the off-stump before sharply swinging back into the right-handed batter. Babar appeared to misjudge the movement and decided to leave the delivery, only for the ball to sneak through the gap between his bat and pad before crashing into the stumps. The dismissal left the Pakistan captain stunned as the Sri Lankan pacer celebrated a crucial breakthrough.

Babar's latest dismissal adds to the scrutiny surrounding his batting form. Once regarded as one of the finest batters in international cricket, the Pakistan star has struggled to consistently deliver impactful performances in recent outings. His inability to convert starts into substantial scores has increasingly become a talking point among cricket fans.

Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka endured a disastrous first innings after being bowled out for just 98 runs in 35.3 overs. Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah and Aamer Jamal picked up three wickets each to dismantle the visitors' batting lineup. Kusal Mendis top-scored with 32 runs, while Sonal Dinusha contributed 21.

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