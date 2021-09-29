English Premier League: Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka ruled out for three months

Arsenal on Wednesday confirmed their midfielder Granit Xhaka has been ruled out for the period of up to three months after having endured a knee injury during the weekend's north London derby victory over Tottenham.

Xhaka endured the injury upon collision with Lucas Moura after the Tottenham forward was challenged by Thomas Partey. The swiss could now miss out from the action for the rest of 2021.

An Arsenal statement on the development read, "Further to injuring his right knee during Sunday's match against Tottenham Hotspur, assessments and scans have confirmed that Granit Xhaka suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament,"

"A specialist consultation took place in London on Tuesday evening which has determined that Granit does not require surgery.

"Granit's recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months.

"Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Granit to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

Sunday was the Swiss international's first match back, after a three-game ban for a red card in the 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City ahead of the international break.

Apart from suspension, Xhaka had only recently recovered from COVID-19.

With Agency inputs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:01 PM IST