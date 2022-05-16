Blackpool FC's Jake Daniels comes out to become only openly gay male professional footballer in Britain

Jake Daniels, a 17-year-old footballer has revealed himself as gay making him the only openly male professional footballer in Britain to talk about his sexuality.

He is the first professional player in British men's football to come out publicly since Justin Fashanu.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, the Blackpool striker said he felt the need to hide his sexuality until he quit football.

"I just knew that was just such a long time of just lying and not being able to have what I want," he said.

"For a long time I've thought I would have to hide my truth because I wanted to be, and now I am, a professional footballer. I asked myself if I should wait until I've retired to come out. No other player in the professional game here is out. However, I knew that would lead to a long time of lying and not being able to be myself or lead the life that I want to.

"Since I've come out to my family, my club and my teammates, that period of overthinking everything and the stress it created has gone. It was impacting my mental health. Now I am just confident and happy to be myself finally," he said about coming out.

Even Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Daniels on coming out. “Thank you for your bravery Jake, it would have taken huge courage to come out and you will be an inspiration to many both on and off the pitch,” Johnson tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:16 PM IST