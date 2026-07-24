 England's World Cup Defeats Trigger Record Spike In UK Domestic Abuse As Police Record 384 Cases
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England's World Cup Defeats Trigger Record Spike In UK Domestic Abuse As Police Record 384 Cases

Domestic abuse reports reached a record high during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with 384 incidents recorded across the UK. Police said 93% of the cases occurred around England's matches, with alcohol identified as a major contributing factor. Authorities also recorded 293 online hate crimes, renewing calls for stronger policing, better planning and greater support during major sporting events.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
England's World Cup Defeats Trigger Record Spike In UK Domestic Abuse As Police Record 384 Cases
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Domestic abuse reports reached record levels in the UK during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to new police figures. A total of 384 domestic abuse incidents were recorded during the tournament. The cases accounted for 17% of the 2,322 incidents reported over the competition.

As per Sky Sports, police said 93% of the domestic abuse reports occurred around England's matches. The highest number was seen following England's defeats, making the tournament one of the worst on record. Only Euro 2020, played in 2021, recorded more incidents.

Football Policing National Lead Chief Constable Mark Roberts said alcohol was the biggest contributing factor. He said most of the incidents were linked to alcohol consumption. Police also saw a rise in violence around pubs and licensed venues during the tournament.

England finished third in the FIFA World Cup 2026, recording their best ever finish in the tournament since their win back in 1966. The Three Lions defeated the likes of Mexico and Norway before losing out to Argentina in the semi-final.

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Chief Constable Mark Roberts criticised the decision to extend pub licensing hours just 48 hours before England's match against Mexico. He said the late change left police with little time to prepare or deploy additional officers. Roberts argued the existing licensing system would have allowed better planning while supporting businesses.

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