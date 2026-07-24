Mikel Merino Shares Photo Of His Dog Wearing FIFA World Cup 2026 Winner's Medal After Spain's Triumph

Mikel Merino/Instagram

Spain midfielder Mikel Merino gave fans another wholesome glimpse into the celebrations following La Roja's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph by sharing an adorable picture of his dog wearing his winner's medal. The heartwarming post quickly caught the attention of football fans, adding a personal touch to Spain's historic victory over Argentina in the World Cup final.

Merino played an important role in Spain's successful campaign, producing several crucial performances throughout the tournament as Luis de la Fuente's side lifted the biggest prize in international football. Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final to secure their second FIFA World Cup title, capping off an outstanding tournament with memorable victories over Belgium and France in the knockout rounds before overcoming the reigning champions.

Mikel Merino/Instagram

While celebrations across Spain featured jubilant teammates and emotional fans, Merino chose a lighter moment for social media. The Arsenal midfielder posted a photo of his beloved dog proudly sporting his World Cup winner's medal, delighting supporters with the charming image. The post quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the midfielder for sharing such a wholesome celebration.

Merino's World Cup journey was particularly inspiring. After battling back from a serious foot injury earlier in the year, the 30-year-old became one of Spain's most influential impact players during the tournament, scoring decisive late goals in the knockout rounds and helping guide La Roja to global glory.

The picture of his dog wearing the coveted medal perfectly summed up the joy surrounding Spain's World Cup celebrations. While the trophy belongs to the entire nation, Merino ensured one of his closest companions also got to share in the unforgettable moment, creating another memorable image from Spain's victorious FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.