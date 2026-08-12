England Test Captain Joe Root Scraps Midnight Curfew, Tells Players To Be Adults And Remain Sensible

England Test Captain Joe Root | X

England captain Joe Root has has announced the removal of England's midnight curfew after returning as Test captain. However, he told his players to take responsibility for their actions off the field. Root made the announcement during an interview on Sky Sports.

Root replaced Ben Stokes as England's Test captain after Stokes retired from international cricket in June. His return comes after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) brought in stricter rules following a series of off-field incidents involving players.

The earlier rules required players to return to the team hotel by midnight and inform management if they planned to stay out after 10 PM. Root believes such restrictions are unnecessary if players understand their responsibilities.

"Be adults, look after yourselves, look after each other," Root said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

Root said players should be free to celebrate a Test win, including having a drink, as long as they remain sensible and understand the impact on their preparation.

The ECB has backed Root's decision. The board said Root and new head coach Stephen Fleming will set the team's standards and ensure players understand what is expected of them.

The curfew was introduced after several incidents raised concerns over England's off-field discipline. Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson were dropped for the second Test against New Zealand following a late-night incident outside a nightclub. Stokes later retired from international cricket.

Harry Brook, who was Stokes' vice-captain, was also involved in a late-night incident with a nightclub bouncer. He was not considered for the captaincy with ECB managing director Rob Key saying it was too early for him to take the role.

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Root's second stint as captain begins next Wednesday when England face Pakistan in the first of a three-Test series at Headingley. Root has also left the door open for Stokes to return for the next Ashes series, saying, "I don't know, let's get there first."