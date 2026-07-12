England, Norway Observe Minute's Silence For South Africa's Jayden Adams Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash

England and Norway observed a minute's silence ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash in Miami on Saturday in memory of South African footballer Jayden Adams. Players from both teams stood shoulder to shoulder around the centre circle before kick-off as the stadium fell silent. Fans joined the tribute, creating a solemn atmosphere inside the packed venue.

"A moment of silence before kick-off, following the tragic passing of South Africa's Jayden Adams. Rest in peace, Jayden," England Football's official X account posted on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Adams' image was displayed on the stadium's giant video board alongside the years 2001–2026 during the tribute. A black-and-white photograph of the South African midfielder accompanied the memorial message on the screen. The moment was met with respectful silence from players, officials and supporters alike.

The silence concluded with applause from the crowd before the teams prepared for kick-off. The tribute highlighted football's tradition of uniting in remembrance of members of the global football community.

South African football has been left in mourning following the death of FIFA World Cup 2026 midfielder Jayden Adams at the age of 25. The talented midfielder, who represented Bafana Bafana on football's biggest stage just weeks ago, reportedly died on Saturday in Cape Town. His sudden passing has shocked fans and the wider sporting community, while authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.