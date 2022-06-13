e-Paper Get App

England footballer Mason Greenwood acquitted of all assault charges, will join Manchester United squad for pre-season tour

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Mason Greenwood and ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson | Pic: Twitter

England and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was cleared of all the assault charges leveled against him, the English FA announced.

He will join the EPL club’s squad for their pre-season tour and match against arch-rivals Liverpool.

Greenwood was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting and abusing his ex-girlfriend.

In a series of stories on Instagram, Harriet Robson brought to light the crime.

Robson attached gruesome images of her wounds as proof and even went on to include a series of audiotapes, with Greenwood allegedly forcing himself on the young woman.

Manchester United had suspended Greenwood since then.

article-image

