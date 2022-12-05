England football star Raheem Sterling’s house burgled by armed men while family inside, winger leaves FIFA World Cup midway

England’s star footballer Raheem Sterling returned home from the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after an armed burglary at his mansion.

His fiancee Paige Milian, 27 and two kids were at home when the gang took away watches worth £300,000.

According to a report in British tabloid The Sun, Sterling left the squad after the news broke shortly before the Last-16 clash with Senegal.

The robbery at Sterling’s home took place on Saturday night.

It is not known if property developer Paige confronted the raiders or whether they fled when they realised someone was in.

“This was terrifying for her and obviously traumatic for all the family," a source told the publication.

“Raheem will have been beside himself with worry when he heard. To be away when your partner and children are at home when an armed gang breaks in is beyond words. It looks like about £300,000 of watches have been taken. The police were there for several hours.”