England FA Set To Withdraw Support For FIFA President Gianni Infantino After World Cup Plan Backlash | X

The Football Association (FA) of England is set to withdraw its support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino after his failed proposal to sell a stake in the FIFA World Cup to private investors, as per reports from Sky Sports. The move comes after Wales became the first national association to officially withdraw its backing which has increased pressure on Infantino ahead of the 2027 FIFA presidential election.

Infantino recently dropped the controversial plan after facing strong opposition from several football bodies. UEFA threatened to boycott major FIFA tournaments, including the 2027 Women's World Cup and the 2030 FIFA World Cup, while Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation criticised the lack of consultation before the proposal was announced.

UEFA has also said that it has lost confidence in Infantino's leadership and is considering legal action over the proposed deal. The European governing body has asked FIFA to preserve all documents related to the plan as part of a possible legal process.

The controversy has also led to criticism from inside FIFA. Senior advisor Carlos Cordeiro resigned, while FIFA chief operating officer Kevin Lamour reportedly accused Infantino of misleading staff. The proposal involved selling a 20 per cent stake in a new commercial entity with Joshua Kushner's investment group reportedly leading the bid.

Despite growing calls for him to step down, Infantino is still expected to contest the FIFA presidential election in March 2027. While some European associations are pushing for change, several football bodies from Africa and Asia, including Morocco, Egypt and Qatar have publicly backed his leadership.