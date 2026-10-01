England Announce 16-Member Squad For ODI Tri-Series Against Pakistan And Sri Lanka; Check List & Schedule | FPJ | AI

England have announced their 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from October 18. Uncapped players Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe and James Coles have earned their maiden ODI call-ups as England prepare for the competition under captain Harry Brook.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid and all-rounder Sam Curran have returned to the squad after recovering from their respective injuries. Rashid missed England's recent 2-1 ODI series victory over Sri Lanka due to a hand injury, while Curran was sidelined with a groin problem.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been rested to manage his workload following a busy summer. Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has been left out as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury sustained during the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

Mason Crane, who represents Glamorgan, returns to the England setup after an eight-year gap. The leg-spinner last played for England in the fifth Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney in 2018.

He has also featured in two T20 internationals for England. His consistent performances for Glamorgan across formats this season have earned him another opportunity at the international level.

Sussex duo James Coles and Henry Crocombe have also been included in the squad. Both players were part of England's white-ball squads during the summer but are yet to make their ODI debuts.

England national selector Marcus North said that the tri-series would provide the team with a valuable opportunity to test themselves against quality opposition in different conditions. He also praised Crane's performances and highlighted the importance of managing Archer's workload.

The tri-series will feature England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka and the matches are scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore. England will begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 20 in Rawalpindi before facing Sri Lanka two days later. The tournament final is scheduled for October 31 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

England ODI Squad

Harry Brook (captain), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

ODI Tri-Series Schedule

October 18: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi

October 20: Pakistan vs England, Rawalpindi

October 22: Sri Lanka vs England, Rawalpindi

October 25: Pakistan vs England, Lahore

October 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore

October 29: Sri Lanka vs England, Lahore

October 31: Tri-series final, Lahore