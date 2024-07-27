ENG vs WI: Joe Root becomes the 2nd England batter after Alastair Cook To Cross 12k Test Runs

Joe Root. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ace England batter has scaled yet another landmark as he becomes the 2nd from his country to cross 12k runs in Test cricket. The former England Test captain did so in the first over after lunch with a boundary off Alzarri Joseph. In the process, Root also became the 2nd fastest to the feat, accomplishing it in 130 matches.

The Yorkshire batter is within touching distance of taking over Sir Alastair Cook for most runs by an Englishman in Test cricket, with the latter retiring with 12472 runs in 161 matches. During the 2nd Test in Nottingham, the classy right-handed batter surpassed Shivnarine Chanderpaul's tally of 11867 runs to climb to 8th spot in list of most Test runs. He is now 7th as he overhauled Brian Lara's tally of 11953.

🚨 1️⃣2️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 🚨



We are witnessing GREATNESS! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/OLuS4GKn2H — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 27, 2024

It's worth noting that Root also levelled Steve Smith and Kane Williamson's tally of 32 tons in the previous Test in Nottingham. A century in the first innings at Edgbaston will help him equal England's record of 33.

Joe Root steadies England as hosts lose Ollie Pope and Harry Brook cheaply in opening session:

Meanwhile, the home side started the day at 38-3 after the West Indies finished with 282 on day 1 after Kraigg Brathwaite elected to bat first. However, the visiting bowlers hit back on day 1 by dismissing Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Mark Wood.

Nevertheless, Root and Ben Stokes stitched a century-stand after England slipped to 54-5 on day 2.