 ENG vs WI: Joe Root becomes the 2nd England batter after Alastair Cook To Cross 12k Test Runs
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsENG vs WI: Joe Root becomes the 2nd England batter after Alastair Cook To Cross 12k Test Runs

ENG vs WI: Joe Root becomes the 2nd England batter after Alastair Cook To Cross 12k Test Runs

Joe Root is only the 2nd batter after Sir Alastair Cook to cross 12000 Test runs and is currently 7th on all-time list of highest run-getters.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Joe Root. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ace England batter has scaled yet another landmark as he becomes the 2nd from his country to cross 12k runs in Test cricket. The former England Test captain did so in the first over after lunch with a boundary off Alzarri Joseph. In the process, Root also became the 2nd fastest to the feat, accomplishing it in 130 matches.

Read Also
ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Joe Root Equals Rohit Sharma’s Tally Of 48 International Hundreds, Joint...
article-image

The Yorkshire batter is within touching distance of taking over Sir Alastair Cook for most runs by an Englishman in Test cricket, with the latter retiring with 12472 runs in 161 matches. During the 2nd Test in Nottingham, the classy right-handed batter surpassed Shivnarine Chanderpaul's tally of 11867 runs to climb to 8th spot in list of most Test runs. He is now 7th as he overhauled Brian Lara's tally of 11953.

It's worth noting that Root also levelled Steve Smith and Kane Williamson's tally of 32 tons in the previous Test in Nottingham. A century in the first innings at Edgbaston will help him equal England's record of 33.

Joe Root steadies England as hosts lose Ollie Pope and Harry Brook cheaply in opening session:

Meanwhile, the home side started the day at 38-3 after the West Indies finished with 282 on day 1 after Kraigg Brathwaite elected to bat first. However, the visiting bowlers hit back on day 1 by dismissing Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Mark Wood.

Nevertheless, Root and Ben Stokes stitched a century-stand after England slipped to 54-5 on day 2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SL vs IND, 1st T20I Live: Suryakumar Yadav Loses His First Toss As India Captain As Sri Lanka Opt To...

SL vs IND, 1st T20I Live: Suryakumar Yadav Loses His First Toss As India Captain As Sri Lanka Opt To...

ENG vs WI: Joe Root becomes the 2nd England batter after Alastair Cook To Cross 12k Test Runs

ENG vs WI: Joe Root becomes the 2nd England batter after Alastair Cook To Cross 12k Test Runs

India At Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker Clinches Final Spot In Women's 10M Pistol Shooting

India At Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker Clinches Final Spot In Women's 10M Pistol Shooting

'Disgusting, Sickening': Netizens Blast Mockery Of Jesus Christ's 'Last Supper' At Paris 2024...

'Disgusting, Sickening': Netizens Blast Mockery Of Jesus Christ's 'Last Supper' At Paris 2024...

India At Paris Olympics 2024: Sarabjot Singh And Arjun Singh Cheema Fail To Qualify For Final Of...

India At Paris Olympics 2024: Sarabjot Singh And Arjun Singh Cheema Fail To Qualify For Final Of...