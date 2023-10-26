ENG vs SL, CWC 2023: Fans Reminded Of Virender Sehwag's Run Out After Adil Rashid's Bizarre Dismissal; Watch

England spinner Adil Rashid was dismissed in a bizarre fashion on Thursday when he was run out by Sri Lanka wicketkeeper but at the non-striker's end during Match 25 of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru.

Lankans got the wicket of Rashid on the final delivery of the 32nd over when wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis saw the non-striker had backed up too far.

Maheesh Theekshana bowled a wide down the leg side of the left-handed David Willey which was collected by the wicketkeeper. But Mendis spotted Rashid out of his crease at the non-striker's end so he threw the ball at the stumps.

Rashid was caught complete off-guard but he still saw Mendis throwing at the stumps and tried to drag his bat inside the crease but fell well short of the crease as the ball crashed into the stumps.

The third umpire needed just one replay to give Rashid out as he was well short of the crease. The dismissal left England reeling at 147 for 9 and they were eventually bowled out for 156 in 33.2 overs.

Sri Lanka need 157 to win the match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium and keep their campaign alive in this World Cup.

England meanwhile, are staring at an early exit from the tournament as they have won just one match out of four played so far.

When Sehwag was run out like Rashid

Rashid's dismissal meanwhile, reminded fans of Virender Sehwag's run out against Sri Lanka during an ODI in 2007 in Vizag where the Indian opener was dismissed in a similar fashion at the non-striker's end by then-wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara.

