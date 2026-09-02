ENG Vs PAK 3rd Test: England Name 15-Member Squad For Final Test Against Pakistan At Edgbaston

England have named a 15-member squad for the final Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston. | X

England have announced a 15-member squad for the third and final Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston. Joe Root will lead the side as England look to finish the series with another win after beating Pakistan in the second Test at Lord's last week.

The third Test will be played at Edgbaston next Wednesday (September 9). England have kept a strong squad for the final match as they aim to end the series on a winning note.

Root will captain the team, while Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Jamie Smith are among the batting options. The squad also includes fast bowlers Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sam Cook, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue.

Shoaib Bashir is included as the spin option, while Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Emilio Gay and Dan Lawrence complete the 15-member squad.

England Men’s 15-member Test squad:

Joe Root (captain)

Jofra Archer

Gus Atkinson

Sonny Baker

Shoaib Bashir

Harry Brook

Sam Cook

Jordan Cox

Ben Duckett

Emilio Gay

Dan Lawrence

Ollie Pope

Ollie Robinson

Jamie Smith

Josh Tongue

England will enter the Edgbaston Test with confidence after their victory at Lord's. The final match gives them another chance to build on that result and close out the series strongly against Pakistan.