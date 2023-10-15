ENG vs AFG, CWC 2023: Angry Sam Curran Pushes Cameraman After Conceding 20 Runs In An Over; Watch Video

Sam Curran. | (Credits: Screengrab)

England's bowling all-rounder Sam Curran wasn't impressed as a cameraman held it close to him while fielding on the boundary during the 2023 World Cup game against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In a video that went viral on social media, Curran tried to knock the camera off from focusing on him.

The left-arm seamer was taken apart for 20 runs in the over bowled before coming to field near the boundary. Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed two fours and a six in the over as Curran's figures read 2-0-26-0 after that particular over.

Hence, the youngster wasn't impressed by the cameraman panning the camera close to him.

England send Afghanistan into bat as the latter face a must-win game:

Meanwhile, it was England captain Jos Buttler, who won the toss, sending Afghanistan into bat. The defending champions bounced back from a nine-wicket drubbing against New Zealand to register a massive win over Bangladesh in Dharamshala.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, lost back-to-back matches against Bangladesh and India. Hence, they must win against England to stay alive in the competition. The Asian nation had already made a good start as openers Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran built a 114-run partnership.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)