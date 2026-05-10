Endurance Swimmer Aryan Dadiala Creates World Record With 210km Goa Sea Swim |

Mumbai: Endurance swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala scripted history by completing a 210km non-stop open sea swim along the Goa coastline, covering the distance between Querim Beach on the Maharashtra border and Polem Beach near the Karnataka border before returning to the starting point.

The two-way solo marathon swim was completed between April 28 and Apr 30, 2026, in 49 hours 41 minutes and four seconds under Open Water Swimming Association (OWSA) rules. Organisers claimed the feat has been recorded as World Record 218930.

Dadiala undertook the challenge without sleep, rest or physical support from the accompanying boat throughout the nearly 50-hour swim.

Battling harsh sea conditions, changing tides and physical exhaustion, the swimmer navigated dark nights with minimal visibility, strong winds and underwater currents during the record attempt. He also endured jellyfish stings, leaking goggles and pain in his right shoulder while continuing the swim.

The attempt was monitored through continuous GPS tracking, while official observers remained on board to verify compliance with marathon swimming regulations.

Goa Sports Minister Ramesh Tawadkar felicitated Dadiala after the completion of the swim and described him as a “brave heart” for overcoming severe challenges during the attempt.

The historic swim was dedicated to Nationalist Congress Party leader and late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Team Aryan said the dedication was intended to honour Pawar’s “hard work, dedication and commitment towards the development of Maharashtra”.

“Just as Dada never stops working for the state, Aryan never stopped swimming for his nation,” the team stated.

Dadiala and his team expressed gratitude to several organisations and individuals for supporting the attempt, including the Goa Swimming Association, Swimming Federation of India treasurer Sudesh Nagvenkar, National Institute of Watersports director Dr Pawan Gupta, the Government of Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The swimmer also thanked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Rohit Pawar and members of the NCP family for their encouragement during the challenge.

Special acknowledgement was given to Team Aryan members, including coach Dr Mohan Reddy, pilot Subodh Sule, Sachin Gawas and Deepak, for their support during the marathon swim.

In a statement issued after the achievement, Team Aryan thanked supporters across the country for their encouragement and prayers during the record attempt.

“Your prayers carried him through the most difficult swim of his lifetime. The entire nation was praying for his safe completion of the swim. You are part of this record,” the team said.