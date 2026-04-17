'Ending VIP Culture': Jay Shah & Sourav Ganguly Spotted Watching GT VS KKR IPL 2026 Match In Ahmedabad With Fans

ICC chairman Jay Shah and former India captain Sourav Ganguly were spotted watching the IPL 2026 game between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. What stood out was that the two administrators shunned their VIP privilege and were seated in the stands alongside fans to watch the action unfold.

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No VIP Culture

As soon as the cameras panned to the duo nonchalantly siting and enjoying the game, the visuals went viral on social media. While high-profile attendees are no surprise for IPL matches, their presence amongst the general crowd is rare, maybe even unheard of in recent times. Their decision to sit among the common fans drew praise online from fans, who saw it as an end to VIP culture.

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Jay Shah is the current ICC chairman, having served as BCCI's former secretary. During his time as secretary, Sourav Ganguly served as President, before being replaced by Roger Binny. Ganguly now is the president of Cricket Association of Bengal.

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Cameron Green puts on a show

As for the game, Cameron Green put on a solo effort to power the Kolkata Knight Riders batting effort. The visitors opted to bat first and suffered a top order collapse, leaving then reeling at 37/3 at the end of the powerplay.

Green after a slow start kept KKR in the contest with a stunning half-century, particularly taking down Rashid Khan. It was his first of the IPL 2026 seaosn, after being purchased for a record ₹25.20 crore.