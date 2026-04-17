VIDEO: Cameron Green DENTS Tata Sierra With Monstrous Six During GT VS KKR Clash In Ahmedabad

KKR star Cameron Green has put a dent on the Tata Sierra packed at the Narendra Modi Stadium with a towering six. Facing Ashok Sharma, the Australian smashed it over the mid-wicket fence, straight onto the vehicle leaving a visible dent on the car.

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Green makes a mark, literally

Cameron Green was back at his best at a crucial juncture for KKR. With the visitors slipping to an early collapse, the Australian rebuilt the innings with a Rovman Powell. After a slow start, Green went on an attack mode, with th Tata Sierra bearing the brunt off it.

In the 14th over of the innings, Green struck Ashok Sharma for a massive six over mid-wicket. The ball travelled over the fence and landed straight onto the Tata Sierra, parked beyond the boundary. Replays showed a massive dent on the side of the car by the sheer impact of the six.