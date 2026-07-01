End Of An Era: LeBron James Leaves Lakers After 8 Years as Franchise Shares Emotional Goodbye

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LeBron James is set to move on from the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, bringing an end to an eight-year stint that included an NBA championship, record-breaking achievements and one of the most closely followed chapters of his illustrious career.

The Lakers confirmed James' departure with a heartfelt statement on social media, thanking the four-time NBA champion for his contributions to the franchise.

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"LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers – including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold. We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family," the franchise said in a statement.

The announcement follows reports from NBA insider Shams Charania that the 41-year-old will not retire and instead intends to continue his career with a new team next season.

James had hinted at uncertainty over his future after the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs earlier this year, saying he was unsure what lay ahead. The latest development now signals the end of his time in Los Angeles.

James joined the Lakers in 2018 and delivered an NBA title in just his second season, leading the team to the 2020 championship inside the Covid-19 "bubble" in Walt Disney World. The triumph remains the franchise's most recent championship.

Beyond team success, James etched his name deeper into basketball history during his Lakers tenure. He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer while wearing the purple and gold, adding another milestone to an already unparalleled résumé.

Although the Lakers reached the NBA Western Conference Finals in 2023, sustained championship contention proved elusive after the 2020 title, making James' eight seasons in Los Angeles a blend of historic individual accomplishments and mixed team results.