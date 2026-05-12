'I Don't Know': LeBron James Fuels Retirement Rumours In Candid Interview After Lakers' Eliminated From NBA Playoffs | VIDEO

James fuelled retirement rumours after Lakers' playoffs exit | X/NBA

LeBron James has fuelled rumours of a potential retirement after the Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the NBA 2026 Playoffs by OKC Thunder on Tuesday. James well into father time at 41, has spent 23 years in the NBA and is amongst the greatest to have played in the league.

"I don’t know what the future holds for me obviously as it stands right now," LeBron James told the reporters after the loss.

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James said that the disappointment from losing was still fresh and a decision would be taken only after recalibrating with his family. The 41-year-old despite his veteran status rallied to keep the Lakers alive, scoring 24 points and 12 rebounds in LA.

"It’s obviously still fresh with us losing. I don’t know what the future holds for me, as it stands right now tonight. I think I said last year after we lost to Minnesota that I’ll go back and recalibrate with my family and talk to them, spend some time with them. And when the time comes, obviously, you guys will know what I decide to do," James added.