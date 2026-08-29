Encino Wins Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million As Trainer Adhiraj Singh Jodha Records Four-Winner Haul In Pune

Encino, ridden by P. Trevor, wins the Noshir & Dolly Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million at the Pune racecourse. Pic by Anand Chaini | File Photo

Pune, August 29, 2026: Trainer Adhiraj Singh Jodha produced a day to remember at the Pune racecourse on Saturday, ending the card with a four-winner haul and further strengthening his position at the top of the trainers’ championship standings.

Jodha Starts With A Winner

Jodha’s successful afternoon began on a winning note when his runner landed the opening race, the Azzurro Plate. The victory set the tone for what turned out to be an extremely productive day for the leading trainer, who continued to find the winners’ enclosure through the afternoon.

But the biggest moment of the day came in the feature event, the Noshir & Dolly Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million, where four-year-old gelding Encino delivered a convincing performance to justify his position as the tote favourite.

Encino Dominates Feature Race

With P. Trevor in the saddle, Encino travelled comfortably before asserting his authority in the closing stages. The gelding showed plenty of class and finishing power to storm home with considerable authority, giving Jodha his fourth winner of the day and completing a highly satisfying afternoon for his stable.

For Jodha, who has been enjoying an impressive run during the Pune season, the feature-race success was particularly special. Encino had been expected to deliver, but the manner of his victory made the result even more satisfying for the trainer and his team.

“It was Encino winning the Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million. He was the best among them all,” said Jodha while talking to Free Press Journal after the race, clearly delighted with the performance.

Four-Timer Highlights Stable Strength

The four-timer also underlined the depth of Jodha’s stable, with his horses delivering across different races and distances during the card. His ability to keep producing winners has helped him maintain his advantage in the trainers’ points table.

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Saturday’s four victories therefore meant more than just another successful afternoon. They served as another reminder of Jodha’s consistency and the strength of his stable as the Pune racing season gathers momentum.

With the championship battle beginning to take shape, Jodha’s rivals will have plenty to worry about if his winning run continues.

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