Emotional Scenes! Manager Dick Advocaat In Tears As Curacao Score First-Ever FIFA World Cup Goal Against Germany | VIDEO

Curacao made history on Sunday by scoring its first-ever FIFA World Cup goal during its Group E encounter against Germany. The smallest nation ever to compete in the world's biggest sporting event, they broke their deadlock with Livano Comenencia scoring in the 21st minute. The goal sparked wild and emotional celebrations in the stadium and the players.

On the touchline, manager Dick Advocaat celebrated with his arms aloft. He then settled on his seat and was seen wiping tears in an emotional moment that has since gone viral on social media.

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The 78-year-old Dutchman has managed elite clubs, coached at major international tournaments and experienced countless highs across a managerial career spanning nearly five decades. Yet as Curacao etched its name into World Cup history, Advocaat could be seen wiping away tears, overwhelmed by the significance of the occasion.

Advocaat had led the team during their World Cup qualifying campaign, but stepped down later because of his daughter's health. On the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the 78-year-old returned, making him the oldest manager in the tournament.

While Germany are cruising towards victory, Curacao have made their mark with a goal against the 4-time champions. For the team ranked No.82 in the world and a population of approximately 156,000 residents and covers a land area of just 171 square miles, it is historic in every sense.