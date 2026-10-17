Emiliano Martinez In Tears After Frightening Collision With Jarrad Branthwaite; Goalkeeper Stretchered Off After Head Collision | VIDEO

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was left in tears after a frightening collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday. Martinez was carried off on a stretcher, his hands clasped together in a gesture resembling prayer.

Frightening Collision Leaves Martinez Needing Stretcher

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The incident occurred when Martinez came off his line to punch away Kieran Dewsbury-Hall’s free kick. However, he collided with Branthwaite before crashing heavily onto the playing surface. The impact appeared to involve Martinez’s head, prompting an immediate response from the medical teams.

Concern intensified when Martinez appeared to display a fencing response, an involuntary movement that can occur following a significant head impact. Medical staff rushed onto the pitch to assess the goalkeeper. Play was halted as both players received attention.

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Martinez was responsive as medical personnel prepared to take him off the field. However, the sight of the goalkeeper crying on the stretcher, with his hands joined as if in prayer, made for a deeply distressing moment. Reports indicated that he was taken to a nearby hospital for further assessment.

Unable to continue, Martinez was replaced by Mike Penders as attention shifted to the injured goalkeeper’s condition. The image of Martinez in tears and clasping his hands together captured the fear and uncertainty surrounding the incident.