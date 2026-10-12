'Ela Unnaru Hyderabad?': Ishan Kishan Wins Hearts With Telugu Greeting Ahead Of IND Vs WI 4th T20I

Ishan Kishan greets fans in Telugu ahead of Hyderabad T20i | Instagram/Ishankishan

Ishan Kishan greeted Hyderabad in Telugu as Team India arrived in the city for the fourth T20I against West Indies. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter shared a short video on his Instagram Story, asking, “Ela unnaru Hyderabad?” The greeting, which translates to “How are you, Hyderabad?”, has caught attention, especially among fans of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

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Ishan Kishan’s SRH connection

Kishan’s greeting carries an added significance because of his association with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. The franchise signed the left-handed batter at the IPL 2025 mega auction after his stint with Mumbai Indians. His move to SRH marked a new chapter in his IPL career, bringing him closer to Hyderabad’s passionate cricket fanbase.

Kishan even captained the team in IPL 2026, in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins. The left-hander has enjoyed a career resurrection since his SRH move and is a fan favourite in the state.

Kishan’s Telugu greeting adds a local flavour to the build-up as India prepare for the fourth T20I against West Indies. Hyderabad has a strong cricket following, with SRH enjoying considerable support among local fans. His message is a simple but engaging way to connect with supporters ahead of the contest.

The Indian team has quite a few SRH stars in the mix, with Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy all part of the Sunrisers set up. SRH lit up the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium across the last two seasons and similar fireworks would be in store on Wednesday.