El Nino Favoured To Shine In Southern Command Gold Trophy On Fifth Day Of Pune Racing Season | X

El Nino, the three-year-old from trainer Malesh Narredu’s stable, appeals most for the Southern Command Gold Trophy, the feature event on the fifth day of the Pune racing season at the Pune Race Course here on Sunday.

David, from trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha’s stable, is expected to provide the strongest challenge, while Manuel’s presence should make the contest even more interesting.

First race: 1.30pm

Selections

1. The Ishpingo Plate: 1 (8), 2. (2), 3. (7)

2. The Star Future Plate: 1. (1), 2. (2)

3. The Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Memorial Trophy Div-1: 1. (6), 2. (5), 3. (3)

4. The September Handicap: 1. (1), 2. (2)

5. The Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Memorial Trophy Div-2: 1. (1), 2. (4), 3. (7)

6. The Southern Command Gold Trophy: 1. El Nino (2), 2. David (1), 3. Manuel (4)

7. The Col. Kaikhushroo Maneckji Bharucha Memorial Trophy: 1. (2), 2. (5), 3. (6)

8. The Spearhead Plate: 1. (1), 2. (7)