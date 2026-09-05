 El Nino Favoured To Shine In Southern Command Gold Trophy On Fifth Day Of Pune Racing Season
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El Nino Favoured To Shine In Southern Command Gold Trophy On Fifth Day Of Pune Racing Season

El Nino, trained by Malesh Narredu, is the leading contender for the Southern Command Gold Trophy, the feature race on the fifth day of the Pune racing season. The three-year-old is expected to face competition from David, trained by Adhirajsingh Jodha, and Manuel in the event scheduled at Pune Race Course on Sunday, with the first race starting at 1.30pm.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, September 05, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
El Nino Favoured To Shine In Southern Command Gold Trophy On Fifth Day Of Pune Racing Season
El Nino Favoured To Shine In Southern Command Gold Trophy On Fifth Day Of Pune Racing Season | X

El Nino, the three-year-old from trainer Malesh Narredu’s stable, appeals most for the Southern Command Gold Trophy, the feature event on the fifth day of the Pune racing season at the Pune Race Course here on Sunday.

David, from trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha’s stable, is expected to provide the strongest challenge, while Manuel’s presence should make the contest even more interesting.

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First race: 1.30pm

Selections

1. The Ishpingo Plate: 1 (8), 2. (2), 3. (7)

2. The Star Future Plate: 1. (1), 2. (2)

3. The Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Memorial Trophy Div-1: 1. (6), 2. (5), 3. (3)

4. The September Handicap: 1. (1), 2. (2)

5. The Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Memorial Trophy Div-2: 1. (1), 2. (4), 3. (7)

6. The Southern Command Gold Trophy: 1. El Nino (2), 2. David (1), 3. Manuel (4)

7. The Col. Kaikhushroo Maneckji Bharucha Memorial Trophy: 1. (2), 2. (5), 3. (6)

8. The Spearhead Plate: 1. (1), 2. (7)

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