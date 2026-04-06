'Ek Tha Jo Wicket Ke Peeche...': RCB Take A Dig At MS Dhoni After Keeper Jitesh Sharma Takes A Stunner Against CSK | VIDEO

RCB registered a comprehensive win over arch-rivals CSK in a blockbuster clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. During RCB's 43-run victory, wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma took a diving one handed catch to dismiss the dangerous Shivam Dube. With MS Dhoni not playing due to injury, RCB took the opportunity to take a dig at the ex-India captain.

In the 10th over of the innings, Abhinandan Singh dismissed Shivam Dube with the help of Jitesh Sharma. Dube got an under edge and Sharma dived to his 'wrong' side to take a low one-handed catch to completely put RCB in control.

RCB then pointed a dig at MS Dhoni. Sharing the video on their social media, the franchise wrote "Ek tha jo wicket ke piche se."

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That caption comes from MS Dhoni's cult like status among CSK and Indian cricket fans. While Dhoni is well into father time, the 44-year-old's tales of gamesmanship from behind the stumps are part of his brand.

The phrase became viral through commentary, fan edits, and social media reels celebrating Dhoni’s legendary presence behind the stumps. It’s often used to describe how Dhoni could control the game from behind the wicket—guiding bowlers, setting fields, and making lightning-fast decisions.

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Chasing 251, CSK could only manage 207 in 19.4 overs. Sarfaraz Khan was the top scorer with a quick 50 off 25 balls. Prashant Veer (43) and Jamie Overton (37) tried to keep CSK in the game, but the target was too big.

Earlier, riding on the big-hitting brilliance of Tim David and Rajat Patidar, RCB posted the highest score of IPL 2026 on Sunday against arch-rivals CSK. In an evening that turned into a six-hitting contest, the hosts blasted 250/3 batting first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB hit a staggering 19 sixes, with 97 runs coming in the last five overs.