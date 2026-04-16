'Ek Sapna Tha Unke Saath...': Emotional Mukul Choudhary Bows Down Before Virat Kohli, Fulfills Childhood Dream | VIDEO

Teenage sensation Mukul Choudhary had his childhood dream fulfilled on Wednesday during the RCB vs LSG clash in Bengaluru. Choudhary, featuring in his first IPL season, was excited to meet the legendary Virat Kohli.

Now in a viral video, Lucknow Super Giants revealed that Mukul had specially asked the camera-person to click some good pictures when he met the former India captain.

"Virat bhai ko milenge na. Badhiya photo lena sign lete huye. Ek sapna tha, unke retire hone se pehle, jaldi se IPL khel le. Ya toh unki team me, ya unke saamne. Ab saamne khelege, theek hai? [Will meet Virat Kohli, take good pictures when he signs the cap. I had a dream to play the IPL before he retires. Either in his team or again, now I'll be facing him]" Mukul Choudhary told the LSG cameraperson.

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Mukul's dream comes true

The video then showed Mukul waiting patiently as several LSG players and staff spoke to the RCB legend. The 19-year-old was shy and waited quietly, before eventually getting to meet his idol. Mukul's humility was on show, as he bowed down as a mark of respect, before greeting the former India captain.

RCB thrash LSG

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Virat Kohli smashed 49 runs as RCB managed to chase down the target of 147 runs with 29 balls to spare.