'Ek Do Bhej Dena': Rinku Singh Asks Instamart To Send iPhone 18 Pro After Funny Cover Post, Netizens Join In

Rinku Singh Asks Instamart To Send iPhone 18 Pro After Funny Cover Post, Netizens Join In | X

A social media post by Rinku Singh asking for Apple iPhone 18 Pro mobile phones from Instagram has gone viral on social media. The internet users also joined in and started asking the cricketer for the phone if he gets from the quick commerce app. The funny conversation quickly went viral on social media and the users kept joining in asking for the free phone.

Rinku Singh replied to Instamart's post in which they shared a picture of a cover on the new iPhone 18 Pro Burgundy colour with the face of Rinku Singh and stated in the post that they will launch the cover in the market if Rinku did not reply to the post.

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Instamart shared the pic and said, "If Rinku Singh doesn’t reply to this tweet, we’ll launch this iPhone cover." Rinku then replied and asked them to launch the mobile and send him 1-2 iPhones in return. He said, "Jao bana lo, bas ek do iPhone bhej dena."

The post quickly caught the attention of the social media fans and they came up with hilarious comments. Some netizens started asking Rinku to share one of the two iPhone 18 Pro models if Instamart sent him two.

One user wrote, "Bhai agar do bhej toh ek mujhe de dena." Another user said, "Rinku bhai, ek iPhone mujhe bhi." Others also jumped into the conversation with the same requests.

The hilarious exchange comes as the craze for the newly launched iPhone 18 Pro series has gripped the entire country. The latest model of Apple has drawn long queues at Apple Stores in several Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru on launch day.

There are also reports that the demand for the iPhone 18 Pro is around 15-28 per cent higher than the iPhone 17 Pro at a comparable stage. The Pro Max, Burgundy colour and higher storage variants are witnessing strong interest from the iPhone users.

The launch day rush and social media chatter around the phones have added to the excitement. This has made Rinku Singh's playful demand for "ek do iPhone" from Instamart even more timely.