Egypt Football Coach Hossam Hassan Faints After Violent Clash Between His Two Wives At Hotel; VIDEO Goes Viral | noticiasdigitalchaco.com

Egypt national football team coach Hossam Hassan reportedly fainted on the road after a violent clash erupted between his two wives. There are also reports that the Egyptian had to be taken to the hospital, where it is being said that he is out of danger. The video of the brawl is being widely shared on social media and the fans are reacting to the incident.

As per reports, a fight broke out between his wife Dina "Dan Adam" Mustafa and his first wife Howaida Al-Gharbawi at a hotel located in Porto Marina on Egypt's North Coast. The viral video shows that a massive fight erupted between them which escalated to hair pulling and exchange of blows between the women.

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The incident occurred after an argument broke out between them which escalated into a physical fight. The incident created panic among the people present at the hotel. The relatives, other guests and security staff stepped in to separate the women. However, the fight escalated and they were left with cuts and bruises.

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Hassan was also present at the spot during the confrontation and tried to stop the fight. He then fainted as the chaos erupted and started escalating. He was also taken to the hospital and was out of danger. However, there are also reports that he suffered serious health problem.

There are also reports that the matter led to legal and family development. The lawyer representing Dan Adam stated that his client was attacked and described the incident as a premeditated assault. Reports later said that Hassan divorced Howaida, although representatives from both sides have given different accounts about the separation.

The incident has quickly gone viral in the entire country with the videos and the reports about the incident circulating widely on the internet.

Egypt had a historic run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 under Hossam Hassan as the team managed to reach the last 16 for the first time ever. The Pharaohs beat Australia on penalties to enter the knockout stage. However, they lost 3-2 to defending champions Argentina in a thrilling and the most controversial clash of the tournament.